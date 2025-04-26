Kensington Palace releases sad message ahead of William’s key appearance

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is set to represent King Charles at an important event on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales is travelling to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis – who died on Monday at 88 following a stroke and heart failure.

As William was about to leave the UK for the significant appearance, Kensington Palace issued a sombre message to the public.

Over the photo of the, Cenotaph draped with Australian and New Zealand flags, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked ANZAC Day – a day to mark the campaign to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey in 1915 during World War I, which the lost.

“On ANZAC Day, we honour the courage, sacrifice and spirit of the Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women, past and present, who have served our nations with pride,” the message read.

It concluded with, “Lest we forget.”

The upcoming event for Prince William is a crucial milestone as the heir to the throne. While many head of the states will be visiting the funeral, hence, this appearance would help establish William’s role a global statesman and future king.

King Charles’ eldest son has been taking quite a few duties on his behalf especially after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer last year. Charles is still undergoing treatment and continues his engagement simultaneously.

However, international travel, given the King’s health concerns, requires far more meticulous planning. And since Charles had visited the Pope during the Italy State Visit less than two weeks before his death, it was unlikely that the monarch would make that travel once again.