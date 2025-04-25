Ben Affleck responds to Kevin Costner’s ‘Field of Dreams’ comment

Ben Affleck responds to Kevin Costner’s ‘Field Dreams’ comment

Ben Affleck has recently responded to Kevin Costner statement, saying he remembered him and Matt Damon as extras on Field of Dreams.

During his latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 23, the Argo director addressed Kevin’s comment as he reflected on working with Kevin on the 1989 movie.

“Kevin is being kind saying he remembers us, because we were not memorable,” said the 52-year-old.

Ben told Jimmy, “We were, like, just annoying — you know what I mean? — and there were a lot of people there.”

“It's sweet of him to say that, but I'm pretty sure he remembers, like, the actors with lines,” stated the Air star.

Ben pointed out, “We were serious actors from a very young age and so, we got to know the local casting person in Boston, who would cast when a movie came to town.”

“Like Field of Dreams, you know, they needed extras, and so we would go do extra work, because we wanted to be actors,” explained the Deep Water actor.

Ben mentioned, “We went and it was like two days in Fenway Park. Everything about it felt so big time, and I remember, we thought we knew that actors were kind of fraudulent, and Kevin took batting practice.”

“And I will say, he banged a bunch of balls off the Green Monster… Hit a ball out of the park,” added the actor and director.

Meanwhile, Ben will next be seen in The Accountant 2, which releases today (April 25).