Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley upcoming film gets release date

Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley upcoming film drops its release date

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley upcoming film Hamnet, directed by Chloe Zhao, is set to release soon.

The Shakespearean–era historical drama will open for a limited release on November 27, 2025, and expand nationwide on December 12, 2025.

The film will be releasing alongside Zootopia 2, hoping to serve as an attraction for those not interested in the animated one.

Meanwhile in December it will release just ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash and Sponge-Bob: Search for SquarePant, again positioning itself as counterprograming to the holiday blockbusters.

The movie is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel Hamnet, fictionalising the life of Shakespeare’s son who died at a young age and recounts the powerful love story that inspired the creation.

Mescal and Buckley will star as William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, Joe Alwyn as Bartholomew and Jacobi Jupe as Hamnet.

In addition to directing the film, Zhao has also written the screenplay of the novel with Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes among the producers of the film.

Hamnet will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures International.