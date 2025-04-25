Firerose steps up her abuse advocacy as Billy Ray Cyrus finds new love

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose has seemingly leaned on her passion for music to cope with the news of his new romance with Elizabeth Hurley.

Firerose, who finalised her divorce from Miley Cyrus’s father in December 2024, remained unfazed as her former partner is making headlines due to his rekindled love life.

A source close to her revealed that Firerose is deeply invested in creating new music and is solely focused on her work.

"She’s rising in her next chapter of artistic evolution, which reflects the profound strength, healing and transformation she’s been forged through," they told US Weekly two days after the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker debuted romance with the Bedazzled star.

"As an advocate for narcissistic abuse survivors, she’s living her purpose by uplifting others out of the darkness with God’s love at the forefront. She’s devoted to lighting the way for those still suffering in toxic environments," the insider says about Firerose, who accused the Country singer of domestic abuse in her own divorce filing, which he denied at the time.

For the unversed, She tied the knot with Billy Ray in October 2023, and after seven months in May 2024, the Some Gave All singer filed for marriage dissolution, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the cause of their separation.

While there are no reports of Firerose dating anyone publicly after her divorce from Billy Ray, he just went Instagram official with Hurley on Easter.