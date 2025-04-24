Kate Middleton won't accompany William to Italy

Prince William will be representing the royal family at Pope Francis’s funeral this Saturday, the Palace has confirmed.

Future King William will be attending the ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on his dad King Charles III and the royal family’s behalf.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales' office did not say if Kate Middleton will be accompanying her husband to Italy, where world leaders and royals will gather to mourn the Pope.

However, a royal insider has revealed: "Kate won't join William at the Pope's funeral. The future King will take the solo flight."

In the past, the royal family has shown flexibility in including their children in official visits. For instance, Prince Charles and Princess Diana took 10-month-old Prince William on an official visit to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.

Similarly, The Duke of Sussex started accompanying his parents on official visits at a young age. Whether Kate joins Prince William in Italy remains to be seen.

British monarch King Charles released a personal statement after Francis passed away at 88 on April 21.

He wrote: "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness has able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."

The Monarch added: The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month."