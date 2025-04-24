Penn Badgley grooves in excitement as 'You' season 5 releases on Netflix

Penn Badgley is equally excited as his fans for the new season of his popular series You.

The fifth season is now streaming on Netflix and the actor has launched the show while showcasing some freestyle dance moves.

Badgley recently appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show to promote the thriller series, where he was witnessed grooving on the set along with some fans, who were singing an impromptu song they made up right there.

“Somebody’s watching me; it’s Penn Badgley”, the fans sung.

The 38-year-old handsome hunk can be seen dancing his heart out in the video wearing an ivory suit along with a light grey inner shirt.

The eye-catching footage has gauged great attention on the internet, which is now flooding with reactions from his followers.

One of the fans wrote, “He kinda looks like the guy from ‘You”, another commented, “Lonely boy is having fun.”

The Gossip Girl actor is all set to reprise his role as 'Joe Goldberg' in the fifth part of the most-loved show.

According to the actor, the finale season will finally decided the fate of Goldberg once and for all.