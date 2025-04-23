Lindsay Lohan melts hearts with rare glimpse of baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan reveals details about son Luai's life in recent update

Lindsay Lohan shares a sneak peek into her son Luai's life, showcasing precious moments since his birth.

The 38-year-old actress, who is widely known for her ground-breaking role in Mean Girls, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring her only son, whom she gave birth to on July 17, 2023.

Posting several photos of Luai climbing a jungle gym, Lohan wrote in the caption, “Lately [plane emoji].”

During an exclusive interview with Today in November 2024, the Freaky Friday actress offered an insight into her life as a new mom.

She said at the time, "I have this thing. Since my son was born, I take a picture of him every single morning, the second he wakes up. And I like can't miss it, so I need to be on his schedule."

Lohan, who has been quite active on Instagram since the birth of her child, previously shared a heart-warming tribute in honour of Luai’s first birthday.

She wrote at the time, "Happy Birthday to my Luai," the proud mom wrote in her caption. "You are 1! I love you more than anything in this world. My son, my baby, my heart, my everything. I love you always always, forever and ever and beyond!”