Lizzo opens up about mental health journey

Lizzo gets candid on her mental health journey

Lizzo is on the road to physical as well as mental fitness amid hostile work environment and sexual harassment allegations.

Recently, the Truth Hurts songstress showed off drastic weight loss by modelling in lingerie set of her brand.

Now in her latest appearance in TikTok Live April 22, the Yitty co-founder spilled the beans on the challenges she faced during her ongoing mental health journey.

The 36-year-old mentioned that she has been working on her anxiety for years.

She then revealed, "And then I decided that I want to release and I'm ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy."

The Still Bad crooner shared that in addition to taking anxiety medications, she also isolated herself a bit.

Explaining what she meant by 'isolation', the Special musician spoke that she isolated herself in a 'mindful way' where she would have no distractions.

Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) described that she stopped distracting herself with people, food, drinking, problems.

Rather she began prioritizing herself and altered her dietary habits.