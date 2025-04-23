King Charles marks Prince Louis seventh birthday with special message

King Charles made a delightful gesture for Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Kate.

To mark the cheeky Prince's seventh birthday, the monarch's office reshared the Prince and Princess of Wales' latest post, featuring an adorable birthday photo of Louis.

The King wrote a special message which reads, "Happy Birthday to Prince Louis," followed by celebratory emojis.

The new picture showed a grown up Louis whose two front teeths are missing, leaving royal fans in awe of her cuteness.

In the comments section, one fans wrote, "He's growing up fast now. Happy birthday Prince Louis."

"He is so beautiful! Happy birthday little prince!" another fan chimed in.

It is important to mention that the King's birthday note for Louis must have been received as an honour by the Walses, as the monarch never extended birthday wishes on public platforms to Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Louis is cherished by the entire royal family, especially his parents, as he is the youngest sibling.

In 2019, Princess Kate told BBC that he "loves making the cake" herself for her children's birthdays.

"It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it," Catherine stated.