Kylie Jenner spends quality time with ‘patient’ son Aire

Kylie Jenner offered a sneak peek from her mommy-son relaxing time after her toddler Aire delighted her with his patience level.

A day after marking a "full circle moment" with her children, the doting mother of two took to Instagram Stories on Monday, April 21, to share some adorable snapshots with her three-year-old.

The first picture captured Kylie, who shares two kids, Aire, three, and Stormi Webster, seven, with her ex, Travis Scott, squishing her son’s cheek while looking straight into his eyes.

The following slide showed, the little one nestled in his mother’s lap, resting his head on her chest as she adjusted her locks.

The duo enjoyed the sunny day by lounging outdoors and sported a relaxed look with light white tops and comfy dark bottoms.

Notably, the new photos were taken just a day after the Khy Cosmetics founder playfully tested her son’s patience in a viral challenge, the same she did with her daughter when she was his age.

"Full circle moment!!!! both my babies are patient [giggling emoji]," she captioned a video of the popular test, which involves parents leaving their toddlers alone with their favorite treats and instructing them not to eat anything until they return.

When Kylie reentered the room, both she and Stormi were overjoyed to see that little Aire had waited patiently and successfully passed the challenge.