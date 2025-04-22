Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles makes heartbreaking revelation about her health

Tina Knowles is currently working on her memoir 'Matriarch'

Tina Knowles, mother of Hollywood Rockstar Beyoncé, has shared a rare insight about her health.

In a recent interview, Tina opened about her health issues and admitted being completely blindsided by the diagnosis.

The 71-year-old, who is all set to bring out her memoir by the name 'Matriarch', aims at sharing her personal experiences in the book so that other people can take lessons from them.

She unveiled that the doctors detected ‘stage one’ cancer in her left breast in July 2024, after she missed her scheduled mammograms.

The fashion designer said, “It’s important not to slack on your mammograms.”

Knowles also confessed that she was unsure about talking about her battle in the memoir.

Later, she understood that she might want to use her platform to urge other women to get themselves tested.

In conversation with PEOPLE, she added, “But I decided to share it because I think it’s a lot of lessons in it for other women.”

According to Tina, women are already so busy with their work at times that they miss out their regular checkups "but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me."