Joe Rogan roasts Katy Perry's absurd behaviour after Blue Origin space trip

Joe Rogan mocked Katy Perry for her all-female crew 11-minute space expedition in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spacecraft.

The comedian, during the recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, took a jab at the Firework singer calling the short trip "profound".

Talking about the way the Roar singer had been behaving post returning to Earth, the 57-year-old shared "she's basically a guru now."

Tim Dillion joining the host in grilling Orlando Bloom's partner enquired about the space exploration and its discovery, to which Rogan responded sarcastically, "Well, she brought a daisy, which is super important."

As the duo continued to discuss the songstress' act, a photo of Russell Brand's ex popped up on the screen showing her holding daisy in her hand – a flower that has emotional significance for the crooner as her daughter's name is Daisy Dove.

The podcaster hinting at the term the reporter used for the crew members as they landed back to earth, teasingly said, "Let's celebrate female astronauts."

Clearly asking people not to 'minimize' their brief stay in space, the Fear Factor host listed the process one has to follow to become an astronaut for NASA highlighting the stark contrast between Perry and the professional astronauts.