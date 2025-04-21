Pedro Pascal reveals his secret to staying fit at 50

Pedro Pascal has recently revealed his secret to staying in shape at 50.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at The Last of Us premiere, the actor responded to a question about his workout routine to look incredible.
“My work out routine just the basics: get up… do something… stay busy… eat right… get sleep,” said Pedro.
When reporter mentioned six shots of espresso, the Gladiator II actor quipped, “That’s a very, very personal thing.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Pedro expressed his excitement for Ryan Gosling to star in a new standalone, live-action movie, Starfighter.
For the unversed, Starfighter is going to be the next Star Wars movie released after 2026’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, which features Pedro.
When asked about sharing piece of advice for Ryan, the Equalizer 2 actor jokingly said, “I don’t know Ryan just call me we can talk about it whatever you want to know I am here for you.”
The Starfighter, which will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, will release on May 28, 2027.
Meanwhile, Pedro also talked about his experience working as Mister Fantastic in upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
“It was really intimidating,” he told Entertainment Weekly.
