King Charles receives new title after thoughtful gesture: ‘really special’

King Charles seems to have added another title in his list of honours after the monarch makes a grand gesture for a special relative.
While Charles’ relationship with his two sons has not been smooth-sailing, he does have strong ties with his family and even his godchildren.
Designer India Hicks, who is the King’s second cousin and was a bridesmaid to Diana, revealed that Charles is a compassionate human being and takes his relationships very seriously.
She revealed to Hello! that during the early days of her career, the then-Prince of Wales made a considered gesture for her, which had a lasting impression on her.
India stated that Charles is a “very considerate godfather”. She shared that Charles invited her to his Gloucestershire home to photograph him with Princess Diana and Princes William and Prince Harry.
“For a while I wanted to be a photographer. I came out of photography school quite young and inexperienced, and he wrote me and asked if I would like to be the photographer for his Christmas card one year,” she recalled.
“So, I went to Highgrove and photographed him and Diana and the boys, which was quite nerve-racking.”
She noted that it was “a risk” because she “could have been a complete idiot with a camera. And secondly, just how nice and thoughtful.”
