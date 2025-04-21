Cardi B reflects on childhood while celebration Easter with kids

Cardi B may be living the high life now, but she’s never forgotten where she came from. Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning rapper gave fans a touching glimpse into her past while celebrating Easter with her kids.
Sharing a sweet video of her daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, three, excitedly playing with their lavish Easter baskets, Cardi got candid about her childhood memories — or lack of them.
“I ain't never had a Easter basket growing up... just eggs and church,” she wrote, adding a nostalgic punch that hit many right in the feels.
It’s a powerful reminder that even though Cardi is now worth a jaw-dropping $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, life didn’t always look so glamorous.
The Bodak Yellow star has been refreshingly open about her upbringing.
Last year, she took to Twitter to share, "I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their a** off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you."
Watching her little ones enjoy the kind of childhood she never had seems to be a full-circle moment for Cardi, who also shares a seven-month-old daughter with her ex, Offset.
The rapper filed for divorce from the Atlanta-raised hip-hop artist last July, but continues to focus on giving her kids the very best — including Easter baskets overflowing with goodies.
