Paris Hilton shares mom Kathy Hilton’s ‘important’ advice

Paris Hilton shares mother Kathy Hilton's advice

Paris Hilton is proof that a little good advice from mom can go a long way — especially when fame comes knocking. While being honored as "Woman of the Year" at Los Angeles magazine’s LA Woman Luncheon on Friday, the 44-year-old star shared some heartfelt memories about how her mother, Kathy Hilton, helped keep her grounded.

“My mom always taught me the importance of giving back,” Paris told the audience, reflecting on a pivotal moment before her life changed forever.

“I will never forget the night before The Simple Life aired my mom told me, ‘Paris, when the show airs on Fox tomorrow, your life is going to change forever and I always want you to remain the same sweet and down-to-earth girl you are and never forget that.’”

Those words clearly stuck.

Paris admitted she’s kept her mom’s advice “close to [her] heart,” even as she navigated the dizzying world of fame.

During a Q&A session with Los Angeles magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Jasmin Rosemberg, she added, “I’ve been in this town a long time. I’ve seen a lot and I’ve seen a lot of fame and things get to people’s heads and that’s something I never want to be like. I’m really grateful that I have these amazing parents that raised me to be the woman that I am today.”

And Paris didn’t stop there — she also gave a loving shout-out to her grandmother, crediting both women for shaping her into who she is now.

“[They] both just have the biggest hearts and always make me laugh and have the best time. They are both incredible mothers and my role models,” she shared.

Looks like staying sweet and down-to-earth really is Hilton family tradition — and Paris is carrying it forward with her signature sparkle.