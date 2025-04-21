Eminem’s daughter Hailie enjoys ‘extra special’ Easter celebrations

Eminem’s daughter Hailie marks ‘extra special’ Easter celebrations

Eminem’s beloved daughter Hailie Jade Scott offered a sneak peek from her extra special Easter celebrations.

Ringing in the holiday season, Hailie shared an adorable photo of her one-month-old son, Elliot Marshall McClinktock, rocking the cutest seasonal look that could melt even the Grinch’s heart.

"Elliot’s first easter," Hailee, who welcomed her first baby with husband Evan McClintock, wrote on an Instagram Stories posted on Sunday, April 20.

The baby was dressed in a white and brown onesie adorned with a bunny and two carrots embroidery on top of a pocket.

The new mother accessorised her baby’s festive look with a white T-shirt, matching socks and a dark blue beanie.

The seasonal photoshoot captured the little one sleeping, while nestled into a woven basket with a white and brown plaid blanket.

A cute orange carrot decoration added a pop of colour to the pastel-coded picture.

The Lose Yourself hitmaker’s daughter announced the birth of her son on April 4, via an Instagram post.

She posted a photo of the then-newborn in a light blue hooded sweater. The baby, whose eyes were wide open, posed in front of a sign that read, "Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25."

For the unversed, Hailie's son’s middle name is a tribute to her dad Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.