Rachel Zegler issues plea for ailing dog amid 'mysterious' illness

Rachel Zegler asks fans for advice after ailing dog's concerning illness

Rachel Zegler is issuing a plea to her fans as her beloved dog Lenny battles mysterious illness on Easter.

The Snow White star recently took to Instagram to share an update on her dog's health, revealing 'crazy diarrhea and a loss of appetite’.

Despite regular vet visits and a special diet of chicken and rice to soothe his stomach, the 23-year-old pointed out that her pet hasn’t touched its food.

She explained, “We are now trying an appetite stimulant and an anti-diarrhetic to try to get him to eat and settle his tummy. He has never been like this before so I am really, really I stressed.

“Unfortunately this comes 48 hours before we need to fly across the ocean. Anything would help.”

This comes hot on the heels of her Goldendoodle's second birthday in March this year.

Posting a heart-warming photo of her pups, she wrote in the caption, “Happy 2nd birthday my sweet Lenny. Life is better with you in it.”

For the unversed, the actress named the dog after composer Leonard Bernstein, who is widely known for writing the music for West Side Story.