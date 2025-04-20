Cillian Murphy reveals moment he realized 'Peaky Blinders' is going to be huge

Cillian Murphy to reprise the role of 'Tommy Shelby' in upcoming film

Cillian Murphy has been widely known for his historical crime drama Peaky Blinders.

The hit show that first aired in 2013 featured Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a dangerous man leading a gang based in Birmingham.

The show turned out to be a massive hit and became the source of recognition for the 48-year-old Irish actor.

The Oppenheimer actor, while talking about the popularity of the series, revealed that he did not have any idea about the show being such a big hit until one day when he saw thousands of people dressed as ‘Peaky Blinders.’

Cillian opened, “We were a little show on BBC Two and the BBC does not spend much money on advertising. For me, it was when we went to the premiere of series three in Birmingham and there were thousands of people there and they were dressed as Peaky Blinders.”

He told Entertainment Weekly, the drama is unique obviously because of the city it has been associated with. But at the same time, fans are also making it special.

“Obviously, it's about that city and it's from there so it's special, but at the same time, it was people all over the world having Peaky Blinder parties and Peaky Blinder weddings and there [were] all these pop-up shops and bars.”

He began to realize from season two and three that it is going to be a massive hit.