Rihanna, A$AP Rocky getting married soon?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky: Wedding bells in the air?

Rihanna seems to hint at the impending wedding with A$AP Rocky during her recent appearance.

The 37-year-old has been in a relationship with the 36-year-old for long, and the couple share two kids: RZA (2) and Riot (1).

The pair has stood the test of times and have come out stronger than ever especially after the rapper's trial for assault case.

Despite staying by each other's side, none of the two ever made any announcement for engagement or marriage.

However, recently it seems the Fenty Beauty founder has subtly let fans know that the two are soon going to tie the knot, as per Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, has launched a Savage x Fenty bridal lingerie collection which itself signals that the wedding bells are in the air.

The Ocean's 8 star modelled for her collection wearing a baby pink lingerie set, complete with suspenders and stockings.

The Diamonds singer also sported a diamond on her ring finger further fuelling engagement rumours.

One of the photos even showed the Umbrella songstress with a 'veil fixed in her raven tresses' and posing alongside a wedding cake.

Whether it's really an announcement for something special, or it is simply marketing campaign for the collection, only time will tell.

Till then the fans will have to wait desperately.