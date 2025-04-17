Travis Kelce spills the tea on Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Easter Egg

Travis Kelce reveals backstory to Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ reference

Taylor Swift loves to keep her fans guessing but Travis Kelce is pulling the curtain off from one of The Tortured Poets Society references.

The 35-year-old NFL star shared an anecdote about the movie, American Pie, which explained the context behind a lyric by his pop superstar girlfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he watched the movie without his parents’ permission, during the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, April 16th.

“The one I remember watching that I didn’t even realize was rated R was American Pie, and that was when we were, like, 10,” Kelce said.

Although he didn’t mention Swift directly, Swifties caught the subtle nod to her song, So Highschool, in which she sings about the movie.

“I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night,” the Eras Tour performer sings on the song which is believed to be written about the athlete.

“I forget how I got in,” Kelce continued, “I might have been there with someone else’s parents,” noting that Donna and Ed Kelce would have been against it.

This is not the first time the star player has referred to So High School. In an interview with People Magazine in May 2024, Kelce revealed that the song is his favourite from the latest album by Swift, admitting to be a “a little biased.”