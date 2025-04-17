Sami Sheen expresses disapproval of Charlie Sheen’s viral TikTok interview

Sami Sheen responds to dad Sami Sheen's viral drug interview

Sami Sheen is keeping it real about her relationship with her father—and she’s using a little humor to do it.

The 21-year-old model recently took to social media to give fans a glimpse into her estranged relationship with actor Charlie Sheen, and let’s just say, she didn’t hold back.

In a TikTok posted on April 15, Sami lip-synced to an iconic soundbite from Charlie’s 2011 interview with ABC’s 20/20, where he famously responded to a question about drugs in the house.

“If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately,” he said in the original clip.

“No, there are not. Not that I know about, if I know about them, I’ll find them and throw them away. It’s not a big deal.”

The audio ends with a dramatic voiceover, “Ooh, drugs in the house, ah, we’re all gonna die,” which Sami mouthed along to.

Overlaying the video, she wrote, “When people wonder why I haven’t spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad.”

Her caption? “Pretty much sums it up.”

Sami also opened up further during an April 14 episode of the Casual Chaos podcast with Gia Giudice.

She reflected on her childhood with Charlie, saying, “It’s sad but I make humour out of it, I literally cannot tell you one memory from my childhood of him where he’s been, like, sober, which is kind of sad but, whatever, it’s his choice.”