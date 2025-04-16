Christine McGuinness 'heartbroken' over losing family home after costly divorce

It's hard not to feel for Christine McGuinness, who admits life has become increasingly challenging following her costly divorce.

The beauty queen turned reality television star, 37, is facing an emotional upheaval as the seven bedroom home she once shared with ex-husband Paddy Guinness is officially up for sale.

The former Real Housewives of Cheshire star admits she's devastated by the looming loss,' calling it,' inevitable' following their 2022 split.

Although the couple still co-own and live in the property together, Christine says moving out simply is not an option for her, reported DailyMail.

'I can't. It's not an option for me. We both own the house,' she shares, revealing that the divorce left her £300,000 out of pocket-money she says she did not even have at the time and is still repaying.

Christine shares her three children, Leo, Penelope and Felicity with Paddy Guinness and like their mother they are diagnosed with autism.

It is worth mentioning the star was 33 when she released her debut book, A Beautiful Nightmare and BBC documentary Our Family and Autism.

She has also been recently honoured as Media Champion of the Year at the British Diversity Awards.