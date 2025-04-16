Meghan Markle 'turns' to her critic for inspiration in shocking move

Meghan Markle suffered a big setback after she was compared to her critic after she released the second episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

According to the Sun, Mark Borkowski, a royal commentator claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is seemingly taking inspiration from US President Donald Trump as the two want to make the world "obsessed" with them.

He said, "One could argue that's a major success because, you know, it keeps her in this sort of public gaze and keeps the global media obsessed about her story."

"Whether it's the President of the United States or Meghan Markle, it is all about noise now," the royal expert stated.

However, Mark advised Meghan to produce relatable and meaningful content as fans accused the Duchess the second episode is all about the Duchess.

"Any large personality can generate a huge Instagram following. But how do you stop being boring? What did Trump say? Everybody needs a little crazy," he shared.

Mark further stated, "The problem is about staying, not just staying at the top but remaining famous, but also dealing with that fame in a highly cruel and critical world."

Meghan Markle announced her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on March 13. Till now, two episodes, featuring Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Reshma Saujani, the founder of nonprofits Girls Who Code and Moms First, have been released.

It is important to note that the new comparison is said to be disheartening for the Duchess as Trump called her 'horrible.'