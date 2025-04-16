Prince George, Prince Louis receive sad news about future royal titles

As Prince William is quietly preparing for his destined role amid King Charles ongoing cancer treatment, new worries have emerged about Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6.

According to royal tradition, certain royal titles are granted to members of family member given their relation to the monarch and how close they are in the line of succession.

Before William became the Prince of Wales, he and Kate Middleton received the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2011 following their wedding. However, according to reports that title – which would either fall to George of Louis – seems have misfortune attached to it.

The history of the Dukedom of Cambridge dates back to the reign of King Charles II in 1660 and it is considered to be “unlucky”. In the first 17 years of the title being created, four different royals who held the title experienced tragedies, via MyLondon report.

The first Duke of Cambridge was the eldest nephew of King Charles II – Charles Stuart – who died at just six months old. The title was passed onto his younger brother James Stuart, who also ended up dying at three years of age in 1664.

The third brother, Edgar Stuart, also died at three years of age. The next brother, Edgar Stuart, to inherit the title passed away just a month after he was born.

The title was abandoned bur reinstated in 1706 by Queen Anne when she made George Augustus (future King George II) the fifth Duke of Cambridge. It was then used by Prince Adolphus in 1801 and the his son Prince George in 1850.

Prince William is the eighth person to hold the title after his uncle Prince Edward had refused the honour when presented the opportunity to take it.

Now, depending on who sits on the throne determines whether George or Louis will take the dukedom.

If King Charles remains monarch when George comes of age, he will become Duke of Cambridge. However, if William is king, George will be Prince of Wales and Prince Louis will take Duke of Cambridge title.

So far, Prince William did not see receive any bad news with his titles. It is possible that the proverbial spell has been broken.