‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill joins new monstrous world

Sam Neill is gearing up to encounter a new breed of monsters after surviving prehistoric predators in Jurassic Park.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who played Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films has joined even a wilder territory: MonsterVerse to star in Godzilla x Kong.

No plot details has been revealed about the monster mayhem, which is a follow up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), however the makers teased that the next entry will feature, "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla ans Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

After Adam Wingard's directed film earned $571 million at the global box office, Grant Sputore has been booked to helm the upcoming project with his directorial talent and a script by Dave Callaham.

Neill, 77, has joined the previously announced cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever.

The Last of Us actress is also new to the franchise, headlining the human cast, which also stars Jack O’Connell as her brother.

In addition, Dan Stevens, who played the laid-back monster veterinarian and dentist Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is returning for the next instalment.

Before prepping to face bigger threats, the Assassin Club actor recently graced the screens with his appearance on Apples Never Fall and is slated to be seen in the Netflix mystery series Untamed.

Notably, Neill has quite a lot of experience in catering to gigantic creatures, thanks to his time as a palaeontologist in the original Jurassic Park (1993). He reprised the role in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).