'Loki' actor Tom Hiddleston coming back to big screens with 'masterpiece'

Tom Hiddleston's new film is based on Stephan King's novella

Tom Hiddleston, the popular Marvel actor, is all set to return back to cinemas with yet another intriguing project.

This time, the 44-year-old is going to depict a character that is going to be different from his previous roles filled with action and thriller.

Rather, Tom will be delivering a captivating message through his new film titled, The Life of Chuck; a movie based on legendary author Stephen King’s novella.

The synopsis of the film reads, “A life-affirming, genre-bending story about three chapters of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.”

Production company Neon dropped the first trailer of the much-anticipated film on social media with a caption that read, “Your world will get bigger and brighter. The Life of Chuck. From the hearts and souls of Mike Flanagan and Stephen King.”

The fascinating 1 minute 56 seconds video revealed that the forthcoming film had already won People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024.

Meanwhile, the trailer also consisted of reviews shared by some renowned publications.

Collider called the film as, “Truly profound and magical. The best Stephan King movie ever made.”

On the other hand, The Wrap believes that the sci-fi fantasy showcases, “A stunning celebration of the moments that make life worth living.”

Slated to release in June, the movie also features Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, and Carl Lumbly among others.