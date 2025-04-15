X Factor star Danny Dearden passes away at 34

X Factor's Danny Dearden breathes his last at 34

X Factor star Danny Dearden has tragically passed away at the age of 34 as heart-breaking tributes pour in from all over the world.

The late singer’s death was announced by his manager on Tuesday, April 15, in an emotional post that read, "Danny's passing has left us heartbroken," Denise Beighton, his manager, shared in an emotional statement: "Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy."

Danny rose to fame after successfully making it through the Judge's House round of the ITV talent show in 2014, following in the footsteps of former Spice Girl Mel B.

In addition, he delivered a spectacular performance in Mexico, performing Kelly Clarkson's Beautiful Disaster, where the If You Love Me star was later joined by Emma Bunton.

His musical career reached new heights after signing with Sentric Music, accumulating over 15 million Spotify streams.

Later, his collaboration with French DJ Michael Calfan, Could Be With You, surpassed 14 million streams on Spotify.

Though details surrounding his death remain private, it has devastated those closest to him, including friends and family.