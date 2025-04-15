Inside Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Othello’ production

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal have recently been making headlines for their Shakespeare’s play Othello.

But Broadways insiders spilled to RadarOnline.com that Denzel, who plays the lead role in the tragedy, has become main attraction of the show with the swankiest dressing room and Jack has nothing like the Training Day actor.

“Jake’s out there with his flashy media tour, acting like he’s the king of the world,” said an insider.

However, another source revealed, “Everyone back here knows the truth, Denzel’s got the superior digs, boasting a larger suite, more flattering lighting, and the full VIP treatment that comes with being the true star of the show and there is nothing Jake can do about that.”

Earlier, speaking on The New York Times podcast, Denzel claimed his injury was affecting his speech and forcing him to slow down as he used to talk.

“I have a line, ‘Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?’ It's hard because my tongue is swollen. It has affected everything,” remarked the 70-year-old.

Denzel linked his accident to his “faith journey” as he emphasised the importance of prayer in his life.

The Equalizer actor, who lately accepted ministerial duties, reflected on the incident, adding, “It’s a sign to reinforce his daily prayers and spiritual connection.”