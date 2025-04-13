Meghan Markle criticised for high security Broadway outing in New York

Meghan Markle is facing backlash after reportedly arriving at a Broadway show in New York with an unusually large security detail.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a performance of Gypsy on Thursday night, arriving with a convoy that included three SUVs and an unmarked vehicle allegedly linked to the NYPD.

According to reports, the 43-year-old mother of two had also enlisted former Secret Service personnel to enhance her private security team.

Two intelligence officers were said to be in the unmarked police vehicle, raising eyebrows over the possible involvement of city resources.

Several paparazzi expressed frustration over the heightened security, describing it to Page Six as excessive and far beyond what's typically expected for celebrity outings.

One source reportedly said the measures were 'unprecedented' and unnecessary,' questioning whether public resources were being used for the protection of a private individual.

Meghan, a former actress turned Netflix producer, moved to California with Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after stepping down as working royals in 2020.