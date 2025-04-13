Meghan Markle shares children reaction to Prince Harry’s emotional gift

Prince Harry reunited with Meghan Markle and their two children following an crucial tour, but the Duke of Sussex did not return empty-handed.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex gave a glimpse from her weekend morning in the Montecito home, and shared the delightful gift “papa” Harry brought home for Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

In the clips shared on her Instagram Stories, Meghan is seen preparing pancakes and eggs for their breakfast spread. A plate of fruit and jam was also served.

However, the next clip surely melted hearts as Lilibet is seen cutting up a cake and handing a big, messy slice to her dad, who thanks his daughter’s endearing gesture.

It was revealed in the next IG Stories that the special gift came from Ukraine with an emotional story behind it.

Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, wrote a message in Ukrainian expressing her elation for how the Sussexes honoured the

“The whole team is just crying, because a pastry made by grandmothers from Sumy region made from flour from demined fields is now on the table of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their family,” the translated message read. “And next to it is a pysanka from Oksana Tsybukh in memory of Ira.”

Harry had attended a two-day legal proceeding earlier this week in the UK for his security appeal which seems to have taken a toll on him.

In an interview following the hearing, King Charles’ younger son revealed that the process has left him “exhausted and overwhelmed”.

The Duke the privately visited Ukraine, where he visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv, which helps to rehabilitate injured military personnel and civilians.