Lauren Graham shares personal vision for ‘Gilmore Girls’ reboot

Lauren Graham opens about her stance on ‘Gilmore Girls’ reboot

Lauren Graham discussed about the revival of Gilmore Girls pitching her point of view on how the story can be picked up.

In an appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show, the host asked the actress if she would be up for more Gilmore Girls.

"Yes. I always say yes because it's my favourite character, it's my favourite, for me to go back [in 2016], I was on a cloud. It was pure joy," said Graham.

The series began in 2000 and ended in 2007. Later on Netflix, in 2016, revived it with four-episode miniseries called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Sharing her idea for the new storyline, Graham added, "Something that I love that they do in England more than they do here, is you have a season of a show that you loved Downton Abbey was one for me and then they do like a Downton Abbey Christmas, so you get to visit your characters, but it's not like a whole reboot of the whole thing."

Declaring it her idea, she added that no one has yet approved it.

The original TV series is based on Lorelai Gilmore, a single mother to a sixteen year-old, Rory Gilmore. The show explores the close mother-daughter bond and Rory’s experiences in high school and college.

Gilmore Girls all seven seasons are available to stream on Netflix.