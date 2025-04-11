Doja Cat boyfriend presence on particular app raises questions

Doja Cat boyfriend digital presence rings bells after engagement speculation

Doja Cat and her boyfriend Joseph Quinn has kept the fans intrigued with the mystery surrounding the actual dynamics of their romantic relationship.

The Agora Hills singer and the Gladiator II actor made their relationship public August 2024 when the two were spotted packing on the PDA in the streets of London.

But the Stranger Things actor, as reported by The Sun, has made a move now that has led the fans question their relationship status.

The source to the outlet claimed that the actor is ready to date again as he has set up a profile on Raya – celebs' dating app.

The insider claimed that even though it's been almost eight months since the duo went public with their relationship, the A Quiet Place: Day One alum has continued to get back on the apps.

This brings to mind the Paint The Town Red crooner's candid openness to 'non-monogamous relationships'.

It also further strengthens Doja's stance on their engagement rumours.

The duo had recently sparked engagement rumours as she was seen wearing a ring. The 29-year-old had categorically rejected the claims and clarified that it is a simple piece of jewellery.