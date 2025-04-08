Joe Keery's new Sci-Fi comedy film 'Cold Storage' shares first looks

The 'Stranger Things' star's new film is set to hit theatres later this year

Joe Keery, known for his role in Stranger Things, will soon grace the silver screen in his new Sci-Fi film Cold Storage.

The Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Studiocanal‘s movie and the filmmakers have shared its first look.

The story revolves around Travis Teacake (Keery) and Noami Williams (Georgina Campbell), two employees at a self-storage facility built atop a former military base. Their night shift transforms into a nightmare when a government-sealed parasitic fungus escapes from the underground levels.

As the temperature rises, the microorganism unleashes its brain-controlling, body-bursting mayhem on anything in its path.

The duo then joins forces with a weathered bioterror operative, Robert Quinn (Liam Neeson) to contain the threat before it triggers humanity.

In addition to Keery, Campbell and Neeson, the cast includes Sosie Bacon, Vanessa Redgrave and Lesley Manville.

Jonny Campbell helmed the screenplay. The film is an adaptation of David Koepp’s thriller novel of the same name.

Samuel Goldwyn Films plans a nationwide theatrical release later this year.