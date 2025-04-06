Pierce Brosnan responds to Helen Mirren's BOLD comment about 'James Bond' films

'007' star says 'There is always going to be conflict'

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has broken his silence on the viral bold comment made on the film series by actress Helen Mirren.

Last week, the Fast X star passed a remark on the '007' franchise saying that she is not fond of the series as she believes that they are ‘drenched and born out of profound sexism.’

However, Mirren did admit that she is fan of the OG Bond actors namely Pierce and Daniel Craig.

The 71-year-old has finally reacted to the statement passed by his MobLand co-star.

While talking to PEOPLE, he showed a slight agreement to Helen’s remark. Brosnan added, "She let them have it. Yes, there’s a certain agreement there."

"But there’s a certain world and room to move within the proscenium arch of what [Bond creator and author] Ian Fleming put down. So there’s always going to be conflict."

According to the Red actress, "The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t.”

The 79-year-old veteran told The Standard in an interview that she never like the way women were in James Bond.