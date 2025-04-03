Lauren Graham opens up about ‘timeline’ for marriage and children

Lauren Graham has recently addressed ageing and marriage in a candid interview.

During an appearance on latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the Gilmore Girls star shared her thoughts on marriage and children.

“There's an age at which most, a lot of people do the same thing,” said the 58-year-old.

Lauren mentioned, “There's an age at which a lot of people get married, there's an age at which a lot of people have kids, and then there are people who just are not on that timing.”

“And so, I don't know whether to be the spokesperson for that or like apologetic about that or like, I don't know,” added the Evan Almighty actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lauren explained that she “didn't have a timeline” when it came to relationships and her own career.

“I think a little bit growing up the way I did with my mom, not that mothers give this necessarily to people, but now I'm like obsessed with timeline in a way that I think is really positive,” she pointed out.

The Parenthood actress remarked, “Because I'm now at an age where I want to be planning what else I would like in my life.”

“I want to be really actively thinking about that. I think I was mainly in relationships where it didn't really occur to me to say, ‘This is what I would like, this is not what I would like.' I thought that happened just organically,’” added Lauren.