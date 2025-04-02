Taylor Swift's bond with Travis Kelce strains personal relationships

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has 'driven' people out of his life

Taylor Swift's blossoming romance with Travis Kelce has got everyone talking about the duo – the good as well as the bad.

The Shake It Off singer's bond with the NFL star, which began in September 2023, brought together the fandom of the American popstar and the Super Bowl Champion.

However, it has also put a strain on the New Heights podcast cohost's personal life.

Travis on his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce toyed with the idea of inviting a sports personality, Nick Wright in particular, as a guest 'to discuss NFL salary caps'.

The 35-year-old's pal, on his podcast What's Wright? responded to the clip with enthusiasm.

The 40-year-old revealed that it has been quite a long time since he could last talk with the Cruel Summer crooner's partner as 'he’s become, like, a super-duper celebrity.'

Wright explained that he didn't want to 'bother' Travis 'during the year'.

He also pointed out that 'last off-season, he was traveling the world with Taylor.'

The American athlete expressed appreciation for the 'the shout-out on one of the world’s most popular podcasts.'

Showing excitement to appear at his longtime pal's podcast, Wright said jokingly that he won't even charge 'appearance fee' for it.