Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey celebrate as daughter Matilda turns two

The couple confirmed their engagement in August 2024

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s little girl just hit a major milestone!

The couple celebrated daughter Matilda’s second birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The Big Bang Theory star shared a sweet reel featuring adorable moments of Matilda growing up, alongside snaps of their family.

“Our Tildy turns 2!!!” Cuoco, 39, wrote. “Matilda, you are the light of our lives! The joy and huge smile you bring to everyone truly beams and is a gift to us all… mama and dada love you so much to infinity and beyond!”

Pelphrey, 42, also marked the occasion with his own Instagram post, sharing a series of family pictures, including one where he and Cuoco plant kisses on their daughter's cheeks.

“Happy 2nd birthday Matilda!! So grateful today for all of the incredible people that surround your life… all of the people who show up with love, laughter, kindness, joy, and encouragement,” he wrote.

The Ozark star also took a moment to appreciate Cuoco, calling her “incredible” and admitting she even makes drinking protein shakes better.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in May 2022, welcomed Matilda in March 2023, calling her the “new light of our lives.”

Pelphrey later gushed about Cuoco’s parenting skills, saying she’s a natural. “She is so good at it,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100.”