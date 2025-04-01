Madonna pays tribute to ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ on movie's 40th anniversary

Madonna celebrates ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ on movie's 40th anniversary

Madonna just gave fans a major blast from the past—and in true Queen of Pop fashion, she did it with style.

On Saturday, March 29, the 66-year-old icon stepped out in New York City wearing a jacket that may look very familiar to longtime fans.

The piece, which she originally wore in her 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan, made a surprise reappearance at the Mother, Daughter, Holy Spirit fashion show.

The event, dubbed "Mother," was the first in a three-part fundraiser supporting the Trans Justice Funding Project.

Two days later, Madonna took to Instagram to confirm the jacket’s significance, revealing she wore it in honuor of the film’s 40th anniversary. The jacket, just like the movie, has become an enduring part of pop culture history.

Desperately Seeking Susan, directed by Susan Seidelman, was a New York City-based comedy-drama that followed two women whose lives become intertwined through a newspaper ad.

The film was a milestone for Madonna, marking her first major role on the big screen. It also featured an impressive cast, including Rosanna Arquette, Aidan Quinn, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, and Laurie Metcalf.

Four decades later, Madonna is proving that not only is she still a fashion force, but some looks—especially ones with this much history—never go out of style.