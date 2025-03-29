Kate Middleton prepares for current working shift

All eyes are on Kate Middleton and Prince William to lead the monarchy’s future

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be facing mounting pressures as they near to take the roles of King and Queen.

The Princess of Wales, who's now cancer free, has returned to royal duties in full force. However, it does not seem easy for her to escape the pressure of being England’s Queen Consort one day.

As King Charles III continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, all eyes are on Kate and William to lead the monarchy’s future.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard recently shared her thoughts about Princess Kate's future royal role, telling Fox News, "Her priority and thoughts are keeping her family well and safe, as well as forging ahead as the relatable and relevant future queen."

She went on explaining: "Princess Catherine is prepared for the current working shift."

Chard also shared her thoughts about the future King's responsibilities, claiming, "As the statesman, Prince William is center stage and working on his soft diplomacy skills. His diplomatic missions designed to boost UK ties [will] mean more travel."

"Princess Catherine knew exactly what her role would be when marrying into the royal family. She has all the fitting attributes, seamlessly transitioning into her role over many years," she added.

The expert lavished praise on the Princess, saying: "Kate has learnt from the very best, the late Queen Elizabeth II."

The mother-of-three has reportedly been managing the growing expectations tied to her future role as Queen.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told the outlet, "King Charles is looking his age now and his illness has taken its toll."

The expert claimed: "A new era of [a] young monarchy is set to take over the mantle in the future." The expert added that Kate can give a new confidence to the future monarchy.