Amy Schumer takes sly swipe at Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Amy Schumer is known for her sharp wit and unapologetic humour, and her latest Instagram video has royal watchers buzzing.

In the video, Schumer takes a cheeky jab at Meghan Markle, while also nodding to Kate Middleton.

Schumer's joke begins with her saying, "I'm not gonna stir the pot, but why don't we have to call Kate Middleton 'Kate of Wales'?" She smirks at the camera before signing off with a sly, "Ok, Hilaria."

The quip is a clear reference to Meghan's insistence on being called "Meghan Sussex."

The joke comes on the heels of Meghan's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, where she playfully chides pal Mindy Kaling for not using her ducal surname. "I'm Sussex now," Meghan teases, sparking a mix of eye-rolls and applause.

Schumer's joke is a clever flip of Meghan's comment, and it's got fans on X (formerly Twitter) lighting up.

"Amy's roasting Meghan and I'm here for it," one fan posted, while another chimed in, "Kate of Wales has a ring to it-Schumer's onto something!"

This isn't the first time Schumer has playfully taken aim at Meghan. Back in 2018, when both were pregnant, Schumer dubbed Meghan a "nemesis" in a Daily Mail quip, joking, "She looks better than me in heels while I'm in flats."

Now, the comedian is at it again, weaving Kate into the mix for maximum impact. The Princess of Wales, has been keeping a low profile amid her cancer recovery, making Schumer's offhand remark a clever contrast between the two royal women.

The timing of Schumer's joke is also notable, as it comes as Meghan's Netflix show faces mixed reviews. Some fans on X have branded the show "tone-deaf," while others are cheering Meghan on.

As one user tweeted, "Amy's just saying what we're all thinking," nodding to the perceived divide between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Schumer's joke may be a laugh, but it's also a nod to the royal pecking order, delivered with her signature no-filter flair.