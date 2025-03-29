Is Jennifer Lopez dating ‘Kiss Of The Spider Woman’ co-star Tonatiuh?

Jennifer Lopez relationship with Tonatiuh

Jennifer Lopez didn’t just move on right after her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

The diva had fans buzzing this week after she posted a photo with her Kiss of the Spider Woman co-star Tonatiuh on Instagram, adding a heart emoji next to the snap.

Given the timing—right after her divorce from Ben Affleck—many were quick to speculate if there was something romantic brewing between the two.

But according to a source close to Lopez, there’s no love story unfolding here.

“There’s nothing going on here. They’re just friends,” the insider told Us Weekly on Friday, March 28, effectively shutting down the rumours.

Lopez, 55, officially filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20, 2024, and the former couple finalized their split in January this year.

Their relationship had been a saga spanning over two decades, starting when they met on the set of Gigli in 2001.

They first got engaged in November 2002 and planned to tie the knot in September 2003, only to call off the wedding days before the big event. By January 2004, they had officially gone their separate ways.

But love had a way of circling back.

Nearly 20 years later, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in May 2021, got engaged again in April 2022, and made it official in a Las Vegas ceremony that July. They followed it up with a grand second wedding in Georgia the following month.

Now, with their chapter officially closed, Lopez’s social media activity is under even more scrutiny. However, as much as fans love to read between the lines, this time, the speculation appears to be nothing more than wishful thinking.