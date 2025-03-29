Lili Reinhart bags new achievement with ‘Hal & Harper’

Lili Reinhart wins at Series Mania

Lili Reinhart is really scoring it.

The actress just added a major accolade to her resume, taking home the Best Actress award at Series Mania for her role in Hal & Harper, the indie TV series created by Cooper Raiff.

Starring alongside Mark Ruffalo, the Riverdale alum impressed audiences and critics alike with her performance, earning her the festival’s top acting honor.

Meanwhile, Best Actor went to Italy’s Luca Marinelli for his portrayal of Benito Mussolini in Sky’s Mussolini: Son of the Century.

And when it came to the Grand Prize, Spanish series Querer emerged victorious, while The German, a Lionsgate and yes TV production that recently faced protest-related disruptions during its screening, won Best Writing.

Reinhart’s win marks the second consecutive year an American actress has claimed Series Mania’s top acting award, following Annette Bening’s victory last year for Apples Never Fall.

In Hal & Harper, Reinhart plays one-half of the titular duo, navigating the complexities of childhood and growing up too fast under the guidance (or pressure) of their single father, played by Ruffalo.

The series made a strong impression at Sundance before arriving at Series Mania.

The competition this year featured an impressive lineup, including Amanda Seyfried’s Long Bright River, the New8 broadcasting alliance’s Kaboul, and Gaumont’s The Deal, which won the first-ever Series Mania Buyers Upfront and earned a special mention at the ceremony in Lille.

Querer, directed by Eduard Sola, tells the compelling story of a woman who leaves her husband after 30 years of marriage and presses charges against him, securing the festival’s top honor.

This year’s Series Mania saw a notable surge in attendance, jumping by 10,000 to a total of 108,000 spectators.

Buyers also increased by 20%, reflecting the festival’s growing influence. With Cannes-based MIPTV relocating to London, Series Mania is taking full advantage of the shifting industry landscape—while delivering some serious star power along the way.