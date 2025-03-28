Matt Damon looks unrecognizable as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film

The Odyssey's Matt Damon shows off ripped body on set of period film alongside Zendaya

Matt Damon has geared up for his role as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's film for which he has undergone incredible transformation.

The Oscar winner made fans take a double take with his first look as the Greek king clad in armour, revealed around a month ago.

As the anticipation for the epic builds up, another look of the 54-year-old is going viral sending fans into frenzy.

The Bourne Ultimatum actor is busy shooting the period film in Favignana, Italy with his costar Zendaya, starring as Goddess of Wisdom Athena.

The pictures obtained by Page Six show the Greek myth film protagonist by the water showing off washboard abs and 'godly beard' wearing only 'a pair of brown Hellenistic period-inspired capri pants'.

The hard work and devotion the Oppenheimer alum has shown to get into the skin of this character has been recently commended by his close friend Ben Affleck.

For the unversed, the movie expected to release on July 17 boasts an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and many more.