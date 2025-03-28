Chris Hemsworth dishes on unforgettable encounter with Billie Eilish

Chris Hemsworth’s one and only meeting with Billie Eilish crushes collaboration hopes

Chris Hemsworth believes he is no longer just an "industry-kind of colleague" in the eyes of Oscar-winning singer Billie Eilish.

During his guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 26, the Avengers star revealed a selfie he will forever regret.

Looking back on his encounter with the Lovely singer during the 2024 Academy Awards, the Furiosa actor admitted he couldn’t resist taking a selfie with The Greatest vocalist, despite his initial hesitation.

"I was like, ‘No, my kids are going to love this,'" the Marvel star recalled how he convinced himself to do so.

Overcome by his love for his children, he and his wife, Elsa Pataky, ended up snapping a picture with the Eilish, 23.

Since their 2010 nuptials, Pataky, 48, and Hemsworth, 41, have welcomed three kids: daughter India Rose Hemsworth and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth.

"And them the moment I took it, I was like 'I wet from work colleague to now like a fan,'" the actor, globally known as Thor, continued. "We will never be friends, never be best friends."

Interestingly, when Steven Colbert asked if Hemsworth had ever worked on a project with Eilish, the Extraction actor responded that they hadn’t but described them as "same industry-kind of colleague, bumping shoulders."

The late-night show host jokingly agreed and added a hint of playful sarcasm, saying Anthony Hopkins and him are also work colleague.