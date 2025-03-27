Will Smith shares career advice he received from Arnold Schwarzenegger

Will Smith has recently opened up about receiving amazing career advice at the beginning of his acting career from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The I Am Legend actor made interesting confession in the documentary movie, Number One on the Call Sheet.

Will recalled attending of the opening of Planet Hollywood where he met three of the shareholders of the restaurant: Arnold, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis.

“I walked into a room, you know, 1990, 1991, something like that,” shared the Hitch actor.

Will pointed out that hit show, Fresh Prince “was just on, just getting started. So, it was Arnold, Bruce and Sly, and I walked up to them”.

“And I was like, ‘Hey, look, I don’t mean to interrupt y’all, but I wanna do what y’all do. What’s the secret? I know you know something that other people don’t know,” explained the Pursuit of Happyness actor.

Will recounted Arnold saying, “’If you want to be a movie star, you’ll never be a movie star if your movies are only successful in America.’”

“Your movies must be successful everywhere on Earth,” stated the Bad Boys actor.

Elsewhere on the show, Will shared that Arnold’s advice proved pivotal for his career.

“Box office-wise, if you’re big enough around the globe, you can flop a movie in America and still make the studio’s money back in Europe, Japan,” mentioned the Hancock actor.

Will noted that when Russia opened up, “we did one of the first premieres in Russia”.

“So, the idea of global success, the number one everywhere on Earth was how I was measuring success,” added the actor.