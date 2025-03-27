Ellen Pompeo calls out double standards around women's perfectionism

Ellen Pompeo has recently called out society’s double standards for women in a brief video.

“Stop trying to speak perfect, look perfect, act perfect,” said the Grey’s Anatomy star in a video shared by InStyle on March 25.

“Men don’t try to be perfect,” remarked the 55-year-old.

Ellen then addressed the powerful men, naming George Clooney as the “only good-looking powerful guy” in her eyes.

The Good American Family actress stated, “All the other powerful guys are like pigs.”

“I mean, women could never, ever look the way certain people look and get that successful, ever” she pointed out.

After the phrase “the way certain people look,” Ellen subtly said the name “Weinstein” — maybe a reference to disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“It’s OK to be the best version of yourself but men don’t try that hard to be perfect,” she added.

This is not the first time Ellen backing women… Earlier on March 19 episode of the podcast, Call Her Daddy, the actress discussed her struggle for equal pay on Grey’s Anatomy.

Ellen recalled that she used to earn less than co-star Patrick Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, even though she had the lead role.

“I am not saying he didn’t deserve that money. Just being that I was the namesake of the show, I deserved the same and that was harder to get,” she mentioned.

Ellen further said, “I wasn’t salty about him getting what he got. I was salty that they didn’t value me as much as they valued him and they never will.”

Meanwhile, the actress believed that once a woman “gets to a certain level,” they could “advocate for women on your platform or in your workplace”.