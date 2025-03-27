John Mulaney makes major announcement for daughter Mei's future

John Mulaney reveals what he’s leaving to daughter Mei in his will

John Mulaney shared that he recently put his will together, and he is leaving the most important thing to his 6-month-old daughter, Mei.

The 42-year-old jokingly declared, “I specified in my will that I’m leaving this show to my 6-month-old baby girl, so if anything happens to me, she will automatically become the host and Netflix has no say in it.”

During the Wednesday, March 26th episode of his show, Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, he continued, “That chunky little blue-eyed beauty, sitting out there. Unable to talk but looking right down the barrel.”

Staying on the topic of death, the comedian said, “I’m trying to get ahead of death a little. I had my will put together this year.”

Mulaney jokingly shared how his perspective shifted, saying “I tell you this, most of the time I’m like the most liberal, democratic person imaginable. I’m always like ‘Bill Gates should pay his taxes.’ Man, when I sat up and drew this thing up, when it comes to my dead body, I’m not giving anyone a goddamn cent.”

Taking the joke further, he added, “I have the most elaborate tax schemes planned. I sat down with my lawyers and they were like, ‘OK, the moment you die, we will get you declared a small business in Aruba. Then your children will be the sole employees. According to maritime law, the IRS cannot tax monies that exchange hands over the beach.’ You can say whatever you want in a will, for real.”

Mulaney and his wife Olivia Munn share son Malcom, 3 and Mei, whom they welcomed last year in September.