Prince Harry’s pal breaks silence about royal’s health amid charity row

Prince Harry’s friend and former trustee of Sentebale shared heart-breaking details about the Duke of Sussex following the shock decision to resign.

Back in 2006, Harry had founded the charity, dedicated to support children with HIV/AIDS in Lesotho, along with Prince Seeiso in the memory of their mothers, Princess Diana and 'Mamohato Bereng Seeiso respectively.

Dr Kelello Lerotholi, a trustee who resigned alongside Harry and Seeiso, expressed worries both princes’ emotional state following their departure from the charity they founded.

“I think given their commitment to the welfare of kids, they are torn apart at the thought of looking like they’re abandoning them when they know that they’re not abandoning them,” he told The Times.

Dr Lerotholi is a cousin of Seeiso and regards Harry as “family” after the prince would come and watch rugby at his home during his 2004 gap year, when he was only 19 years told.

Meanwhile, Harry has also been subtly slammed for “playing the victim card” by chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka in a scathing statement. While the chair did not explicitly take any names, she called out people for pretending to be “above the law.

She also claimed that there had been “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir” in the charity.

Following the joint statement, Prince Harry has not yet made another remark about the matter.