Miley Cyrus reveals release date, artwork for ninth studio album

Miley Cyrus is set to release her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records.

The album, which consists of 13 original songs, is produced by Cyrus herself alongside renowned producer Shawn Everett.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Cyrus revealed the inspiration behind her new album, citing Pink's 'The Wall' as a major influence.

"I feel a deep attachment to Pink's The Wall. My idea was to do 'The Wall', but with better costumes, more glamorous and full of pop culture," she explained.

To announce the release of her album, Cyrus took to Instagram, sharing an illustration of the album artwork, which features her draped in a stunning 1997 archive Thierry Mugler Couture piece.

The image was captured by celebrated fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

Cyrus' decision to wear a Thierry Mugler Couture piece from the spring/summer 1997 collection is a testament to her bold and artistic style. The French designer, known for dressing icons like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, is a fitting inspiration for Cyrus' new album.

With Something Beautiful, Cyrus is poised to deliver a captivating and visually stunning album that showcases her unique artistic vision.

Fans can expect the album to drop on May 30, 2025, on all major platforms.